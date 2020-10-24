Description

Vivo Y30G features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The phone is equipped with a dual rear rectangular camera setup of 13-megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a front camera of 8-megapixel with an f/1.8 lens housed inside notch.

On the battery front, Vivo Y30G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone runs OriginOS 1.0 based Android 11 OS. The phone is equipped with face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.