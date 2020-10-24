You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Vivo Y30 Standard Edition features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card.
The phone is equipped with a dual rear rectangular camera setup of 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a front camera of 8-megapixel housed inside notch.
On the battery front, Vivo Y30 Standard Edition packs a 5,000mAh battery. The phone runs FunTouch OS UI 10.5 based Android 10 OS. The phone is equipped with face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent and a 20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera: 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel with an f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No

