Vivo Y30 Standard Edition features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card.

The phone is equipped with a dual rear rectangular camera setup of 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a front camera of 8-megapixel housed inside notch.

On the battery front, Vivo Y30 Standard Edition packs a 5,000mAh battery. The phone runs FunTouch OS UI 10.5 based Android 10 OS. The phone is equipped with face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.