Vivo Y30 6GB
Price :
Rs. 14990
Product Features :
- Launch : 03 July, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.47 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Vivo Y30 features a 6.47-inch HD+ “Ultra O Screen” display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and a 19.5:9 tall aspect ratio. It has a punch-hole at its top-left corner. The smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
The phone comes in a 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant along with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The storage can be expanded to upto 512GB via it’s dedicated microSD slot. The back panel of the Vivo Y30 also features a fingerprint reader.
The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor.
The Vivo Y30 runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Ultra O Screens with 19.5:9 tall aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.47 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Rear Camera: 13MP (primary f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP f/2.4 lens (likely to be macro))
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.04 x 74.46 x 9.11mm
|Weight
|
197 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
