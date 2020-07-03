Y30 6GB

Vivo Y30 6GB

  • Launch : 03 July, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.47 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

Vivo Y30 features a 6.47-inch HD+ “Ultra O Screen” display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and a 19.5:9 tall aspect ratio. It has a punch-hole at its top-left corner. The smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

The phone comes in a 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant along with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The storage can be expanded to upto 512GB via it’s dedicated microSD slot. The back panel of the Vivo Y30 also features a fingerprint reader.

The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo Y30 runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Ultra O Screens with 19.5:9 tall aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.47 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Rear Camera: 13MP (primary f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP f/2.4 lens (likely to be macro))
Front Camera

8 MP

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.04 x 74.46 x 9.11mm

Weight

197 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

