Y30 4GB

Vivo Y30 4GB

Price :

Rs. 13990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 03 July, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.47 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Vivo Y30 features a 6.47-inch HD+ “Ultra O Screen” display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and a 19.5:9 tall aspect ratio. It has a punch-hole at its top-left corner. The smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

The phone comes in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded to upto 512GB via it’s dedicated microSD slot. The back panel of the Vivo Y30 also features a fingerprint reader.

The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo Y30 runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Ultra O Screens with 19.5:9 tall aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.47 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Rear Camera: 13MP (primary f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP f/2.4 lens (likely to be macro))
Front Camera

8 MP

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.04 x 74.46 x 9.11mm

Weight

197 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y30 6GB variant to soon launch in India

Other than the difference in RAM capacity, the rest of the specs of Vivo Y30 are expected to remain the same as of 4GB variant.

Vivo Y30 price slashed in India by Rs 1,000

The Vivo Y30 will be available in three colour options - Emerald Black, Dazzle Blue, and Moonstone White.

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Here is the list of top 5 competitors of the Vivo Y30.

Vivo Y30 launched in India for Rs 14,990, sale begins at 8PM today

The Vivo Y30 comes in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and will come in Dazzle Blue and Emerald Black colour options.

Vivo Y30 to launch in India soon for Rs 14,990

Vivo Y30 comes with a 6.47-inch iView display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and punch-hole cutout. The smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Top Smartphones launching in India in June 2020

Brands like Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, Realme, Vivo and more are all set to bring new smartphones in India.

Vivo Y30 launched with 13MP quad-camera setup and 5000mAh battery

Vivo Y30 runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery

