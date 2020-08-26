Description

Vivo Y20i features a 6.51-inch Halo iView display with aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 460 SoC.



The phone comes in a single 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded via it’s dedicated microSD slot.



The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup which includes a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.



The Vivo Y20i runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery.