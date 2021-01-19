Y20G 6GB + 128GB

Vivo Y20G 6GB + 128GB

Price :

Rs. 14990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 19 January, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

The Vivo Y20G comes with a 6.51-inch Halo iView display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+(1600 x 720) resolution. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

 

The Vivo Y20G comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which unlocks the phone in just 0.22s. The smartphones pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone comes with Android 11 operating system with FunTouch OS 11 running on top of it.

 

On the camera front, Vivo Y20G features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/1.8 lens.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Rear Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/1.8)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W Fast Charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41 mm

Weight

192 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on FunTouch OS 11)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y20G comes in Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colour options.

