Description

The Vivo Y20G comes with a 6.51-inch Halo iView display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+(1600 x 720) resolution. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

The Vivo Y20G comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which unlocks the phone in just 0.22s. The smartphones pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone comes with Android 11 operating system with FunTouch OS 11 running on top of it.

On the camera front, Vivo Y20G features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/1.8 lens.