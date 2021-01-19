You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 19 January, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Vivo Y20G comes with a 6.51-inch Halo iView display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+(1600 x 720) resolution. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor.
The Vivo Y20G comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which unlocks the phone in just 0.22s. The smartphones pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone comes with Android 11 operating system with FunTouch OS 11 running on top of it.
On the camera front, Vivo Y20G features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/1.8 lens.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Rear Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (f/1.8)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W Fast Charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41 mm
|Weight
|
192 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on FunTouch OS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
