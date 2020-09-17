Y20 6GB

Vivo Y20 6GB

  • Launch : 17 September, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Vivo Y20 features a 6.51-inch Halo iView display with aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 460 SoC.

The phone comes in a 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded via it’s dedicated microSD slot.

 The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup which includes a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Vivo Y20 runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Rear Camera: f/2.2 (13MP) + f/2.4(2MP)+ f/2.4(2MP))
Front Camera

8 MP (f/1.8)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W FlashCharge technology)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.4 GHz (Snapdragon 430)
Operating System

Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10.5)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y20 new variant with 6GB + 64GB storage launched for Rs 13,990

The Vivo Y20 will now be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM in two colour options: the all-new Purist Blue and the Obsidian Black priced at Rs 13,990.

