Description

The Vivo Y20 (2021) features a 6.51-inch display with aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone comes in a 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via it’s dedicated microSD slot.

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup which includes a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, along with a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 bokeh camera. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/1.8 aperture.

The Vivo Y20 runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS 11 on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging and also reverse charging.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G, Glonass, and a Micro-USB port for charging the phone.