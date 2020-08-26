You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 26 August, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.4 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Vivo Y20 features a 6.51-inch Halo iView display with aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 460 SoC.
The phone comes in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded via it’s dedicated microSD slot.
The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup which includes a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.
The Vivo Y20 runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Rear Camera: f/2.2 (13MP) + f/2.4(2MP)+ f/2.4(2MP))
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (f/1.8)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W FlashCharge technology)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.4 GHz (Snapdragon 430)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, E-Compass ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Vivo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement