Vivo Y1s 3GB

Rs. 9490

Product Features :

  • Launch : 15 June, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4030 mAh
  • Display : 6.22 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13 MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Vivo Y1s features a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card.

The phone is equipped with a single rear camera of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. There is front camera of 5-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture housed inside the notch.

Vivo Y1s is fitted with a 4,030mAh battery and it comes with the custom FuntouchOS 10.5 based on Android 10. It does not feature a fingerprint scanner.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.22 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

Yes (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13 MP (with an f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/1.8 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4030 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

161 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek’s Helio P35)
Operating System

Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10.5)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y1s comes loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top, 720 x 1520 pixels resolution, screen-to-body ratio of 88.5 percent.

