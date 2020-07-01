Description

Vivo Y1s features a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card.



The phone is equipped with a single rear camera of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. There is front camera of 5-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture housed inside the notch.



Vivo Y1s is fitted with a 4,030mAh battery and it comes with the custom FuntouchOS 10.5 based on Android 10. It does not feature a fingerprint scanner.