You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4030 mAh
- Display : 6.22 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
Vivo Y1s features a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card.
The phone is equipped with a single rear camera of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. There is front camera of 5-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture housed inside the notch.
Vivo Y1s is fitted with a 4,030mAh battery and it comes with the custom FuntouchOS 10.5 based on Android 10. It does not feature a fingerprint scanner.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.22 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13 MP (with an f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/1.8 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4030 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
161 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek’s Helio P35)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, E-Compass, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Vivo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement