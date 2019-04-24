You might like this
Vivo Y17
Price :
Rs. 12990
Product Features :
- Launch : 24 April, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.35 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1544 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Vivo Y17 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1544 pixels and comes equipped with Octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded upto 256GB via microSD card. The Vivo Y17 runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed up by a non-removable Li-ion 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
For optics, it sports a AI triple rear camera setup which has 13MP as a primary sensor with f/2.2, 8MP wide-angle secondary sensor and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4. The camera features include Auto-focus, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus. On the front, it has a 20 MP front camera for selfies.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display, 81.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1544 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
268 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.35 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Tirple Rear Camera - 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.43 x 76.77 x 8.92 mm
|Weight
|
190 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie based on Funtouch OS 9)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Proximity, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted))
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
