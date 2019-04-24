Description

The Vivo Y17 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1544 pixels and comes equipped with Octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded upto 256GB via microSD card. The Vivo Y17 runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed up by a non-removable Li-ion 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

For optics, it sports a AI triple rear camera setup which has 13MP as a primary sensor with f/2.2, 8MP wide-angle secondary sensor and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4. The camera features include Auto-focus, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus. On the front, it has a 20 MP front camera for selfies.