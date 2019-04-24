  • 03:34 Jan 17, 2020
Y17

Vivo Y17

Price :

Rs. 12990

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 April, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.35 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1544 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Rs. 14990

 Buy Now

Rs. 12990

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 April, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.35 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1544 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Vivo Y17 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1544 pixels and comes equipped with Octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded upto 256GB via microSD card. The Vivo Y17 runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed up by a non-removable Li-ion 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

 

For optics, it sports a AI triple rear camera setup which has 13MP as a primary sensor with f/2.2, 8MP wide-angle secondary sensor and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4. The camera features include Auto-focus, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus. On the front, it has a 20 MP front camera for selfies.

Display

Type

HD+ (19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display, 81.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1544 pixels

Pixel Density

268 ppi

Screen Size

6.35 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Tirple Rear Camera - 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

20 MP

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.43 x 76.77 x 8.92 mm

Weight

190 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie based on Funtouch OS 9)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Proximity, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted))
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y90, Y17, V15 Pro receive price cut in India

Vivo Y90, Y17, V15 Pro receive price cut in India

Vivo Y90, Vivo Y17 and Vivo V15 Pro are now available in offline stores as well as online at the discounted price.

Vivo Y15 and Y17 price slashed in India

Vivo Y15 and Y17 price slashed in India

Vivo Y15 and Y17 price smartphones are now available at discounted price on Flipkart and Amazon.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Vivo Image gallery

Latest Vivo Mobiles

Vivo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies