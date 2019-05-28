You might like this
Vivo Y15
Price :
Rs. 11190
Product Features :
- Launch : 28 May, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.35 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1544 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Vivo Y15 features a 6.35-inch waterdrop notch HD+ display with a 1544 x 720 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek P22 (MT 6762) SoC processor. It has 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The phone sports a fingerprint sensor on the rear.
For the camera department, there are triple rear cameras with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is 16-megapixel snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. The Vivo Y15 has camera modes like portrait mode, AI face beauty mode, Live Photos, HDR, Bokeh(single front camera), PDAF, Palm Capture, and watermark.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Halo Full View Display, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 89% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1544 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.35 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Tirple Rear Camera - 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF; 8MP with 120-degree wide-angle lens and 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (AI Selfie Camera, f/2.2 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (Li-Ion)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.43 x 76.77 x 8.92 mm
|Weight
|
190 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm), PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie based on Funtouch OS 9)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0, OTG support)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (WhatsApp, Facebook, Play store, Google Chrome, Gmail, map, YouTube, Drive Play, music, Play video, Duo, Google album, Google news, gaana, viber, UC browser, Amazon Shopping, newspoint, paytm, WPS office)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Vivo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement