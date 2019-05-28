Description

Vivo Y15 features a 6.35-inch waterdrop notch HD+ display with a 1544 x 720 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek P22 (MT 6762) SoC processor. It has 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The phone sports a fingerprint sensor on the rear.



For the camera department, there are triple rear cameras with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is 16-megapixel snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. The Vivo Y15 has camera modes like portrait mode, AI face beauty mode, Live Photos, HDR, Bokeh(single front camera), PDAF, Palm Capture, and watermark.