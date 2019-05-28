  • 05:41 Jan 01, 2020
Vivo Y15

Price :

Rs. 11190

Product Features :

  • Launch : 28 May, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.35 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1544 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Vivo Y15 features a 6.35-inch waterdrop notch HD+ display with a 1544 x 720 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek P22 (MT 6762) SoC processor. It has 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The phone sports a fingerprint sensor on the rear.
 
For the camera department, there are triple rear cameras with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is 16-megapixel snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. The Vivo Y15 has camera modes like portrait mode, AI face beauty mode, Live Photos, HDR, Bokeh(single front camera), PDAF, Palm Capture, and watermark.

Display

Type

HD+ (Halo Full View Display, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 89% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1544 pixels

Screen Size

6.35 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Tirple Rear Camera - 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF; 8MP with 120-degree wide-angle lens and 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (AI Selfie Camera, f/2.2 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.43 x 76.77 x 8.92 mm

Weight

190 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm), PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie based on Funtouch OS 9)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro (2.0, OTG support)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes (WhatsApp, Facebook, Play store, Google Chrome, Gmail, map, YouTube, Drive Play, music, Play video, Duo, Google album, Google news, gaana, viber, UC browser, Amazon Shopping, newspoint, paytm, WPS office)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y15 and Y12 price slashed in India

Vivo Y15 and Y12 price slashed in India

After the price cut, the new price of Vivo Y15 and Y12 is Rs 11,990 and Rs 9,990 respectively.

Vivo Y15 and Y17 price slashed in India

Vivo Y15 and Y17 price slashed in India

Vivo Y15 and Y17 price smartphones are now available at discounted price on Flipkart and Amazon.

Vivo Y15 launched with AI Triple Rear Camera and 5000mAh battery for Rs 13,990

Vivo Y15 launched with AI Triple Rear Camera and 5000mAh battery for Rs 13,990

The Vivo Y15 will be available in Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red color variants.

Vivo Y12, Y15 with 6.35-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC to launch in India soon

Vivo Y12, Y15 with 6.35-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC to launch in India soon

Both smartphones will be equipped with a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a screen resolution of 1544 x 720 pixels along with 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, 268ppi pixel density. The smartphones will be available in Burgundy Red and Aqua Blue color options.

