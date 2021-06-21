Y12A

Vivo Y12A

Product Features :

  • Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.95 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Vivo Y12A features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by octa-core 1.95GHz Snapdragon 439 coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

 

Vivo Y12A is equipped with face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and it runs the FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 11 OS.

 

The phone is equipped with a dual rear rectangular camera setup of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel with an f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video chats.


The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset measures 164.41 x 76.32 x 7.41mm and it weighs 191 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (aspect ratio of 20:9)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera: 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel with an f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

171 gram

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.95 GHz (Snapdragon 439)
Operating System

Android 11 (FunTouch OS 11)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

