Description

The Vivo Y12 comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6 percent. The device houses a Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 with PowerVR GE8320 GPU coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which can be further expandable upto 256 GB via Micro SD card. It also features a fingerprint scanner at the back.

For optics, it sports a triple-camera setup that comes with a combination of 13-megapixel (f/2.2) primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) depth shooter with LED flash. For the front, it has 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The Vivo Y12 runs on Android 9.0 Pie with FunTouch OS and is backed up by a powerful 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, FM Radio, micro USB and 3.5mm Audio Jack.