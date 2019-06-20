  • 03:34 Jan 17, 2020
Rs. 9450

  • Launch : 20 June, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

The Vivo Y12 comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6 percent. The device houses a Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 with PowerVR GE8320 GPU coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which can be further expandable upto 256 GB via Micro SD card. It also features a fingerprint scanner at the back.

 

For optics, it sports a triple-camera setup that comes with a combination of 13-megapixel (f/2.2) primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) depth shooter with LED flash. For the front, it has 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The Vivo Y12 runs on Android 9.0 Pie with FunTouch OS and is backed up by a powerful 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, FM Radio, micro USB and 3.5mm Audio Jack.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Pixel Density

268 ppi

Screen Size

6.3 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Tirple Rear Camera - 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF; 8MP with 120-degree wide-angle lens and 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

190 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm), PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie based on Funtouch OS)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro (2.0, OTG support)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y15 and Y12 price slashed in India

Vivo Y15 and Y12 price slashed in India

After the price cut, the new price of Vivo Y15 and Y12 is Rs 11,990 and Rs 9,990 respectively.

Vivo Y12, Y91 and Y91i receive price cut in India

Vivo Y12, Y91 and Y91i receive price cut in India

Vivo Y12, Vivo Y91 and Vivo Y91i are now available in offline stores at the discounted price.

Vivo Y12 3GB RAM variant launched in India

Vivo Y12 3GB RAM variant launched in India

The company has introduced the new variant with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage at a price point of Rs 11,990.

