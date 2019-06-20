You might like this
Vivo Y12
Price :
Rs. 9990
Product Features :
- Launch : 20 June, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Vivo Y12 comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6 percent. The device houses a Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 with PowerVR GE8320 GPU coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which can be further expandable upto 256 GB via Micro SD card. It also features a fingerprint scanner at the back.
For optics, it sports a triple-camera setup that comes with a combination of 13-megapixel (f/2.2) primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) depth shooter with LED flash. For the front, it has 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The Vivo Y12 runs on Android 9.0 Pie with FunTouch OS and is backed up by a powerful 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, FM Radio, micro USB and 3.5mm Audio Jack.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
268 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Tirple Rear Camera - 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF; 8MP with 120-degree wide-angle lens and 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (Li-Ion)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
190 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm), PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie based on Funtouch OS)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0, OTG support)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Vivo News
