Description

The Vivo Y11 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with Adreno 505 GPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded upto 256GB via microSD card. The Vivo Y11 runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on FunTouch OS 9.1 UI and is backed up by a non-removable Li-ion 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

For optics, it sports a dual rear camera setup which has 13MP as a primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4. The camera features include Auto-focus, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus. On the front, it has an 8-MP front camera for selfies. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers all standard connectivity options like VoLTE, Dual SIM slot, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, MicroUSB port etc.