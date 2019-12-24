  • 18:33 Dec 24, 2019
Y11

Vivo Y11

Rs. 8990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 December, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.35 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Vivo Y11 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with Adreno 505 GPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded upto 256GB via microSD card. The Vivo Y11 runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on FunTouch OS 9.1 UI and is backed up by a non-removable Li-ion 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

 

For optics, it sports a dual rear camera setup which has 13MP as a primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4. The camera features include Auto-focus, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus. On the front, it has an 8-MP front camera for selfies. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers all standard connectivity options like VoLTE, Dual SIM slot, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, MicroUSB port etc.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

1440 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

268 ppi

Screen Size

6.35 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

64 MB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera - 13MP rear camera with LED flash+ 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/1.8 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.43 x 76.77 x 8.92 mm

Weight

190.5 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with Adreno 505 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie based on Funtouch OS 9.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo Y11 is available across all offline channels and Vivo India E-Store starting today.

The New Vivo Y11 has a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixels as the primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it employs an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

