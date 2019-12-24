You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 24 December, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.35 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Vivo Y11 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with Adreno 505 GPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded upto 256GB via microSD card. The Vivo Y11 runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on FunTouch OS 9.1 UI and is backed up by a non-removable Li-ion 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.
For optics, it sports a dual rear camera setup which has 13MP as a primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4. The camera features include Auto-focus, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus. On the front, it has an 8-MP front camera for selfies. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers all standard connectivity options like VoLTE, Dual SIM slot, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, MicroUSB port etc.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
1440 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
268 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.35 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 MB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera - 13MP rear camera with LED flash+ 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/1.8 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.43 x 76.77 x 8.92 mm
|Weight
|
190.5 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with Adreno 505 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie based on Funtouch OS 9.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Vivo News
