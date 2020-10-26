Description

Vivo X60t sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Dimensity 1100 processor paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo X60t packs triple rear cameras with Sony IMX598 sensor, f/1.48 aperture LED flash, a 13-megapixel 120° ultra-wide lens with 2.5cm macro, f/2.2 aperture, and a 13-megapixel 50mm portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

The device is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Android 11, which comes with OriginOS on top instead of Funtouch OS.