You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
- Battery : 4300 mAh
- Display : 6.56 inches
- Resolution : 2376 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Vivo X60t sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Dimensity 1100 processor paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The Vivo X60t packs triple rear cameras with Sony IMX598 sensor, f/1.48 aperture LED flash, a 13-megapixel 120° ultra-wide lens with 2.5cm macro, f/2.2 aperture, and a 13-megapixel 50mm portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.
The device is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Android 11, which comes with OriginOS on top instead of Funtouch OS.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (19.8:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate )
|Resolution
|
2376 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.56 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 13MP + 13MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX598 sensor, f/1.48 aperture LED flash, 4-axis OIS, ZEISS optics, 13MP 120 degree ultra-wide lens with 2.5cm macro, f/2.2 aperture, 13MP 50mm portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.45 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (4-axis OIS anti-shake)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4300 mAh (33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.63 x 75.01 x 7.36mm (159.63×75.01×7.4mm)
|Weight
|
174 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.6 GHz (Dimensity 1100)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on OriginOS 1.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Vivo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement