Vivo X60t

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.56 inches
  • Resolution : 2376 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 13MP + 13MP
  • Expandable : No

Vivo X60t sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Dimensity 1100 processor paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

 

The Vivo X60t packs triple rear cameras with Sony IMX598 sensor, f/1.48 aperture LED flash, a 13-megapixel 120° ultra-wide lens with 2.5cm macro, f/2.2 aperture, and a 13-megapixel 50mm portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

 

The device is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Android 11, which comes with OriginOS on top instead of Funtouch OS.

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (19.8:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate )
Resolution

2376 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.56 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 13MP + 13MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX598 sensor, f/1.48 aperture LED flash, 4-axis OIS, ZEISS optics, 13MP 120 degree ultra-wide lens with 2.5cm macro, f/2.2 aperture, 13MP 50mm portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.45 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (4-axis OIS anti-shake)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.63 x 75.01 x 7.36mm (159.63×75.01×7.4mm)
Weight

174 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.6 GHz (Dimensity 1100)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OriginOS 1.0)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Vivo X60t comes in a single memory variant with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage.

