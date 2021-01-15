You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4200 mAh
- Display : 6.56 inches
- Resolution : 2376 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Vivo X60 Pro+ is expected to feature a 120HZ FHD+ display with a Centred punch hole camera for the selfies and video calls. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 along with 12 gigs of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The device should support dual-mode 5G connectivity and should run on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. The camera specifications for the device are still unclear but considering the whole lineup, the device will feature Zeiss Optics as well.
As per China's 3C certification of the phone, the device will support 55W fast charging and should come in Deep Ocean Blue and Classic Orange colour options.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( Curved display, P3 Colour, HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response)
|Resolution
|
2376 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.56 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 8MP (Quad Camera)
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (OIS)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4200 mAh (with 55W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888, Adreno 660 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on OriginOS 1.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
