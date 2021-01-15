X60 Pro+ 5G
Rumoured Specs

Vivo X60 Pro+ 5G

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.56 inches
  • Resolution : 2376 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is expected to feature a 120HZ FHD+ display with a Centred punch hole camera for the selfies and video calls. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 along with 12 gigs of RAM and 256GB of storage. 

 

The device should support dual-mode 5G connectivity and should run on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. The camera specifications for the device are still unclear but considering the whole lineup, the device will feature Zeiss Optics as well. 

 

As per China's 3C certification of the phone, the device will support 55W fast charging and should come in Deep Ocean Blue and Classic Orange colour options. 

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( Curved display, P3 Colour, HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response)
Resolution

2376 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.56 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 8MP (Quad Camera)
Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

Yes (OIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh (with 55W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888, Adreno 660 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OriginOS 1.0)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Vivo X60 Pro+ launch date confirmed for 21st of January

Vivo X60 Pro+ launch date confirmed for 21st of January

Vivo has confirmed the launch date for the third device in the X60 series of devices which is to be called the Vivo X60 Pro+.

