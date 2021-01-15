Description

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is expected to feature a 120HZ FHD+ display with a Centred punch hole camera for the selfies and video calls. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 along with 12 gigs of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device should support dual-mode 5G connectivity and should run on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. The camera specifications for the device are still unclear but considering the whole lineup, the device will feature Zeiss Optics as well.

As per China's 3C certification of the phone, the device will support 55W fast charging and should come in Deep Ocean Blue and Classic Orange colour options.