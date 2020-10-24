X60 Pro 5G
Vivo X60 Pro 5G

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.56 inches
  • Resolution : 2376 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Vivo X60 Pro sports the same 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and also comes with HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response. It also has an under-display fingerprint scanner. 

 

The device is powered by Exynos 1080 5nm processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The processor is paired with Mali-G78 GPU for graphics. 

 

The Vivo X60 Pro packs quad rear cameras with Zeiss optics lenses and that is where it differentiates itself from the standard X60. The X60 Pro includes the same 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX598 sensor but with f/1.48 aperture. It also features second-generation 4-axis OIS anti-shake feature. 

 

Other three cameras include a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 120° FOV which drops to 108° after distortion correction. Along with the identical 13MP f/2.46 50mm telephoto camera that is also present on the X60, the X60 Pro has an additional 8MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture that provides 5x optical zoom and up to 60x superzoom. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture. 

 

The device is backed by a 4200mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. The device has 5G connectivity as well. 

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( Curved display with 92.7 screen-to-body ratio, P3 Colour, HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response)
Resolution

2376 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.56 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 8MP (Quad Camera with Zeiss Optics: 48MP Sony IMX589 primary sensor with f/1.48 aperture, 13MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree FOV, 13MP telephoto shooter with f/2.46 aperture, 8MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.45 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (4-axis OIS anti-shake)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.57 x 73.24 x 7.59 mm

Weight

178 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Exynos 1080, Mali-G78 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OriginOS 1.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 5G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

