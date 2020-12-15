You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.65 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Vivo X60 5G is expected to have a 120Hz AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The device should have 8GB or 12GB of RAM and should be the first phone to be powered by the Exynos 1080.
The device should have a triple camera setup with a primary sensor paired with a wide-angle sensor and a telephoto camera.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.65 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB, 128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 12MP (Zeiss Optics)
|Front Camera
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core (Exynos 1080)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement