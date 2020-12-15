X60 5G
Rumoured Specs

Vivo X60 5G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.65 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Vivo X60 5G is expected to have a 120Hz AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The device should have 8GB or 12GB of RAM and should be the first phone to be powered by the Exynos 1080.

 

The device should have a triple camera setup with a primary sensor paired with a wide-angle sensor and a telephoto camera. 

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.65 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB, 128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 12MP (Zeiss Optics)
Front Camera

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core (Exynos 1080)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

