Description

The Vivo X60 sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and also comes with HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response. It also has an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Vivo X60 packs triple rear cameras with Zeiss optics lenses that includes a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.79 aperture. It also features second-generation 4-axis OIS anti-shake feature. Other two cameras include a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 120° FOV, and a 13MP f/2.46 50mm telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture

The device is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. The device also supports 5G connectivity.