You might like this
Vivo X60 5G 12GB
Price :
Rs. 41990
Product Features :
- Launch : 25 March, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
- Battery : 4300 mAh
- Display : 6.56 inches
- Resolution : 2376 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Vivo X60 sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and also comes with HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response. It also has an under-display fingerprint scanner.
The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The Vivo X60 packs triple rear cameras with Zeiss optics lenses that includes a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.79 aperture. It also features second-generation 4-axis OIS anti-shake feature. Other two cameras include a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 120° FOV, and a 13MP f/2.46 50mm telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture
The device is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. The device also supports 5G connectivity.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( 92.76 screen-to-body ratio, P3 Colour, HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response)
|Resolution
|
2376 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.56 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 13MP + 13MP (Triple Camera with Zeiss Optics: 48MP Sony IMX589 primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 13MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree FOV, 13MP telephoto shooter with f/2.46 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.45 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (4-axis OIS anti-shake)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4300 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.63 x 75.01 x 7.36mm
|Weight
|
175.6 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on OriginOS 1.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 5G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Vivo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement