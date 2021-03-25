X60 5G 12GB

Vivo X60 5G 12GB

Rs. 41990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 25 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.56 inches
  • Resolution : 2376 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 13MP + 13MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

The Vivo X60 sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and also comes with HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response. It also has an under-display fingerprint scanner. 

 

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

 

The Vivo X60 packs triple rear cameras with Zeiss optics lenses that includes a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.79 aperture. It also features second-generation 4-axis OIS anti-shake feature. Other two cameras include a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 120° FOV, and a 13MP f/2.46 50mm telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture 

 

The device is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. The device also supports 5G connectivity. 

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( 92.76 screen-to-body ratio, P3 Colour, HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response)
Resolution

2376 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.56 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 13MP + 13MP (Triple Camera with Zeiss Optics: 48MP Sony IMX589 primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 13MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree FOV, 13MP telephoto shooter with f/2.46 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.45 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (4-axis OIS anti-shake)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.63 x 75.01 x 7.36mm

Weight

175.6 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OriginOS 1.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 5G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ launched in India, price starts Rs 37,990

Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ launched in India, price starts Rs 37,990

The most premium smartphone in the series, Vivo X60 Pro+, comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

