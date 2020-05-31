X50 Pro+
Coming Soon

Vivo X50 Pro+

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4350 mAh
  • Display : 6.56 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 50MP + 13MP + 13MP + 32MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Vivo X50 Pro+ 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 120Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. 

 

The Vivo X50 Pro+ is backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, this is the first smartphone from Vivo to come with a 50-megapixel Samsung SN1 sensor along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2.5cm macro, 13-megapixel periscope lens with up to 60x digital zoom and a 32-megapixel portrait lens (50mmm equivalent). The phone comes with an optical anti-shock that acts as a gimbal system. For the front, the phone is loaded with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

 

The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor and it comes with a 4350mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10.5 running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 158.46 x 72.8 x 8.04 mm and weighs 181.5 grams. 

 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.56 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

50MP + 13MP + 13MP + 32MP (Quad Camera: 50-megapixel Samsung SN1 sensor along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2.5cm macro, 13-megapixel periscope lens with up to 60x digital zoom and a 32-megapixel portrait lens (50mmm equivalent))
Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4350 mAh (33W fast wired charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.46 x 72.8 x 8.04 mm

Weight

182 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10.5)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

