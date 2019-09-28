Description

Vivo X30 Pro features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, tall aspect ratio of 20:9 and a hole punch near its top right corner. Also, the screen of the Vivo X30 Pro is embedded with a fingerprint reader and there is also support for face unlock. It is powered by an Exynos 980 octa-core chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.



Vivo X30 Pro features a quad rear setup with 64-megapixel primary camera. The primary camera is assisted by 32-megapixel portrait lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 13-megapixel periscope lens that brings support for up to 60x digital zoom. For the front, it has 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.



The Vivo X30 Pro is backed by a 4350mAh battery along with 30W Flash Charge support. It runs on FunTouchOS 10 based Android 9 Pie.