X30 Pro
Vivo X30 Pro

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4350 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 32MP + 8MP + 13MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Vivo X30 Pro features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, tall aspect ratio of 20:9 and a hole punch near its top right corner. Also, the screen of the Vivo X30 Pro is embedded with a fingerprint reader and there is also support for face unlock. It is powered by an Exynos 980 octa-core chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Vivo X30 Pro features a quad rear setup with 64-megapixel primary camera. The primary camera is assisted by 32-megapixel portrait lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 13-megapixel periscope lens that brings support for up to 60x digital zoom. For the front, it has 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

The Vivo X30 Pro is backed by a 4350mAh battery along with 30W Flash Charge support. It runs on FunTouchOS 10 based Android 9 Pie.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED display, tall aspect ratio of 20:9)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 32MP + 8MP + 13MP (Quad-camera setup - 64-megapixel primary camera. The primary camera is assisted by 32-megapixel portrait lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 13-megapixel periscope lens that brings support for up to 60x digital zoom.)
Front Camera

32MP (f/2.45 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4350 mAh (30W flash charge support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.45 x 74.10 x 8.80mm

Weight

196.5 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Exynos 980 processor)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Funtouch OS 10)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity (in-display fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo X30 Pro 5G spotted on TENAA with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage

Vivo X30 Pro 5G spotted on TENAA with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage

Vivo X30 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant could be arriving with a costlier price tag

Vivo X30 and X30 Pro goes official with Exynos 980 SoC and 64MP main camera

Vivo X30 and X30 Pro goes official with Exynos 980 SoC and 64MP main camera

The Vivo X30 and X30 Pro are backed by a 4350mAh battery along with 30W Flash Charge support.

Vivo X30 Pro 5G camera details leaked online

Vivo X30 Pro 5G camera details leaked online

The Vivo X30 Pro 5G is reportedly in works and a tipster from China has revealed its key camera specifications.

Vivo X30 to be announced on December 16

Vivo X30 to be announced on December 16

Vivo X30 is said to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Vivo X30, X30 Pro expected to launch on November 7, key specs tipped

Vivo X30, X30 Pro expected to launch on November 7, key specs tipped

Vivo is all set to launch two new 5G-enabled smartphones, the Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro. The smartphones will be powered by the latest Samsung Exynos 9810 chipset with built-in 5G modem.

