  • 23:25 Dec 18, 2019
X30
Vivo X30

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4350 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 32MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Vivo X30 features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, tall aspect ratio of 20:9 and a hole punch near its top right corner. Also, the screen of the Vivo X30  is embedded with a fingerprint reader and there is also support for face unlock. It is powered by an Exynos 980 octa-core chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Vivo X30 comes with a triple camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 32-megapixel third camera with f/2.0 aperture.  For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

The Vivo X30 is backed by a 4350mAh battery along with 30W Flash Charge support. It runs on FunTouchOS 10 based Android 9 Pie.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED display, tall aspect ratio of 20:9)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 32MP (Triple Camera - 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 32-megapixel third camera with f/2.0 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (f/2.45 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4350 mAh (30W flash charge support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.45 x 74.10 x 8.80mm

Weight

196.5 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Exynos 980 processor)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Funtouch OS 10)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity (in-display fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo X30 and X30 Pro goes official with Exynos 980 SoC and 64MP main camera

The Vivo X30 and X30 Pro are backed by a 4350mAh battery along with 30W Flash Charge support.

Vivo X30 hands-on images confirm quad rear cameras

Vivo X30 is said to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Vivo X30 live photos leaks, key specs also revealed

Vivo X30 will feature a quad-camera setup aligned vertically on the left of the phone.

Vivo X30 to be announced on December 16

Vivo X30 is said to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Vivo X30 teaser hints super telephoto periscope-style quad-camera setup

Vivo have revealed some teasers that reveals key features of the upcoming smartphone.

Vivo X30, X30 Pro expected to launch on November 7, key specs tipped

Vivo is all set to launch two new 5G-enabled smartphones, the Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro. The smartphones will be powered by the latest Samsung Exynos 9810 chipset with built-in 5G modem.

