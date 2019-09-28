You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4350 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Vivo X30 features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, tall aspect ratio of 20:9 and a hole punch near its top right corner. Also, the screen of the Vivo X30 is embedded with a fingerprint reader and there is also support for face unlock. It is powered by an Exynos 980 octa-core chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Vivo X30 comes with a triple camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 32-megapixel third camera with f/2.0 aperture. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.
The Vivo X30 is backed by a 4350mAh battery along with 30W Flash Charge support. It runs on FunTouchOS 10 based Android 9 Pie.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Super AMOLED display, tall aspect ratio of 20:9)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 32MP (Triple Camera - 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 32-megapixel third camera with f/2.0 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (f/2.45 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4350 mAh (30W flash charge support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
158.45 x 74.10 x 8.80mm
|Weight
|
196.5 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Exynos 980 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Funtouch OS 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity (in-display fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No

