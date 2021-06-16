V21e 5G
Rumoured Specs

Vivo V21e 5G

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Vivo V21e 5G is said to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 

 

Vivo V21e 5G will reportedly be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens at the back. For selfies, the phone will house a 32-megapixel front camera.

 

On the software front, the smartphone will run Android 11 with FunTouch OS layered on top and it will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP

Front Camera

32MP (with an f/2.0 lens, OIS)
Image Stablizer

Yes (OIS)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 44W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

171 gram

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor)
Operating System

Android 11 (with Funtouch OS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

