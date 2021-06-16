You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Vivo V21e 5G is said to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Vivo V21e 5G will reportedly be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens at the back. For selfies, the phone will house a 32-megapixel front camera.
On the software front, the smartphone will run Android 11 with FunTouch OS layered on top and it will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with an f/2.0 lens, OIS)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (OIS)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 44W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
171 gram
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (with Funtouch OS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
