Description

Vivo V21e 5G is said to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Vivo V21e 5G will reportedly be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens at the back. For selfies, the phone will house a 32-megapixel front camera.

On the software front, the smartphone will run Android 11 with FunTouch OS layered on top and it will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.