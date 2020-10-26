Description

The Vivo V21e sports a 6.44-inch E3 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080p+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. There's 430 nits of peak brightness and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You get the same triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens along with a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 44MP sensor that doesn't support OIS. The Vivo V21e is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 33W FlashCharge.

