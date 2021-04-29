You might like this
Vivo V21 5G 8GB + 256GB
Price :
Rs. 31990
Product Features :
- Launch : 29 April, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Vivo V21 5G sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2404 pixels resolution, up to 800 nits brightness, HDR 10+, 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, Vivo V21 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is support for expansion through a dedicated microSD card slot.
On the rear, Vivo V21 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 44MP sensor that supports OIS as well and a dual LED flash system.
On the battery front, the phone is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging that can charge up to 63% in 30 minutes. It runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras - 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
44MP (with an f/2.0 lens, OIS)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (OIS)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
171 gram
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (with Funtouch OS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
