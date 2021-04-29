Description

Vivo V21 5G sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2404 pixels resolution, up to 800 nits brightness, HDR 10+, 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, Vivo V21 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is support for expansion through a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the rear, Vivo V21 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 44MP sensor that supports OIS as well and a dual LED flash system.



On the battery front, the phone is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging that can charge up to 63% in 30 minutes. It runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.