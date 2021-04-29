V21 5G 8GB + 128GB

Vivo V21 5G 8GB + 128GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 29 April, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Description

Vivo V21 5G sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2404 pixels resolution, up to 800 nits brightness, HDR 10+, 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

Under the hood, Vivo V21 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is support for expansion through a dedicated microSD card slot.

 

On the rear, Vivo V21 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 44MP sensor that supports OIS as well and a dual LED flash system.


On the battery front, the phone is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging that can charge up to 63% in 30 minutes. It runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras - 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor)
Front Camera

44MP (with an f/2.0 lens, OIS)
Image Stablizer

Yes (OIS)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

171 gram

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor)
Operating System

Android 11 (with Funtouch OS 11.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

