Description

The Vivo V21 5G sport a 6.44-inch E3 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080p+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR 10+ support. There's 500 nits of peak brightness and fingerprint scanner built-in.

Both the vivo V21 and V21 5G are powered by the same chipset, the Dimensity 800U, a 7nm chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You also get the extended RAM feature so Vivo makes sure you get an extra 3GB of storage being used as RAM for a smoother experience.

On the rear, you get a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens along with a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 44MP sensor that supports OIS as well and a dual LED flash system. The phones are backed by 4,000 mAh batteries that come with support for 33W FlashCharge.

