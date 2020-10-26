You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
The Vivo V21 5G sport a 6.44-inch E3 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080p+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR 10+ support. There's 500 nits of peak brightness and fingerprint scanner built-in.
Both the vivo V21 and V21 5G are powered by the same chipset, the Dimensity 800U, a 7nm chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You also get the extended RAM feature so Vivo makes sure you get an extra 3GB of storage being used as RAM for a smoother experience.
On the rear, you get a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens along with a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 44MP sensor that supports OIS as well and a dual LED flash system. The phones are backed by 4,000 mAh batteries that come with support for 33W FlashCharge.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, AMOLED ( 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras - 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor)
|Front Camera
|
44MP (with an f/2.0 lens, OIS)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (OIS)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
171 gram
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (with Funtouch OS 11.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
