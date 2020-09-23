Description

Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 665 11nm processor with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB with microSD.



On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.



For the camera, the Vivo V20 SE has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel with with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.