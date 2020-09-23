V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 665 11nm processor with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB with microSD.

On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the Vivo V20 SE has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel with with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (aspect ratio of 20:9, 60Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

408 ppi

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras - 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 665 11nm processor with Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 11)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo V20 SE comes in Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue colour options.

