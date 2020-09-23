You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 665 11nm processor with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB with microSD.
On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.
For the camera, the Vivo V20 SE has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel with with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (aspect ratio of 20:9, 60Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
408 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras - 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 665 11nm processor with Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
