Description

Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.



On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.



For the camera, the Vivo V20 Pro has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.





Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. Vivo V20 Pro measures 158.82 x 74.2 x 7.39mm and it weighs 184 grams.



