Description

Vivo V20 (2021) features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a notch for the selfie camera. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

The Vivo V20 (2021) runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Vivo V20 (2021) features an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The V20 (2021) comes with Snapdragon 730G processor with Adreno 618GPU.

Camera specifications include a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed inside waterdrop notch.