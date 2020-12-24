V20 (2021)

Vivo V20 (2021)

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 December, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Vivo V20 (2021) features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a notch for the selfie camera. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

 

The Vivo V20 (2021) runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Vivo V20 (2021) features an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The V20 (2021) comes with Snapdragon 730G processor with Adreno 618GPU.

 

Camera specifications include a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed inside waterdrop notch.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

408 ppi

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras - 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens)
Front Camera

44MP (with an f/2.0 lens)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

171 gram

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz, Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 730G processor with Adreno 618GPU )
Operating System

Android 11 (with Funtouch OS 11)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo V20 (2021) launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, 8GB RAM

Vivo V20 (2021) comes in Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz colour variants.

