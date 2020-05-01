V19 Neo
Coming Soon

Vivo V19 Neo

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Vivo V19 Neo features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with Adreno 612 GPU paired with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard memory, which is further expandable via a microSD card.

For the optics, the Vivo V19 Neo smartphone has an L-shaped setup quad rear camera setup including a 48 megapixels main camera with an f/1.8 lens, 8 megapixels with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 2 megapixels macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture housed in the punch hole display.

 
Vivo V19 Neo is fueled with a 4500mAh battery which carries support for 18W fast-charging. On the software-side, the device will be shipped with the company’s custom FuntouchOS 10 based on Android 10.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 800 nits brightness under sunlight, Schott Xensation UP glass protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera Setup: 48 megapixels main camera with an f/1.8 lens, 8 megapixels with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 2 megapixels macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.45 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (18W Dual-Engine Fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54mm

Weight

176 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

