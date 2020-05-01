You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Vivo V19 Neo features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with Adreno 612 GPU paired with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard memory, which is further expandable via a microSD card.
For the optics, the Vivo V19 Neo smartphone has an L-shaped setup quad rear camera setup including a 48 megapixels main camera with an f/1.8 lens, 8 megapixels with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 2 megapixels macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture housed in the punch hole display.
Vivo V19 Neo is fueled with a 4500mAh battery which carries support for 18W fast-charging. On the software-side, the device will be shipped with the company’s custom FuntouchOS 10 based on Android 10.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 800 nits brightness under sunlight, Schott Xensation UP glass protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera Setup: 48 megapixels main camera with an f/1.8 lens, 8 megapixels with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 2 megapixels macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.45 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (18W Dual-Engine Fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54mm
|Weight
|
176 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
