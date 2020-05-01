Description

The Vivo V19 Neo features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with Adreno 612 GPU paired with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard memory, which is further expandable via a microSD card.



For the optics, the Vivo V19 Neo smartphone has an L-shaped setup quad rear camera setup including a 48 megapixels main camera with an f/1.8 lens, 8 megapixels with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 2 megapixels macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture housed in the punch hole display.





Vivo V19 Neo is fueled with a 4500mAh battery which carries support for 18W fast-charging. On the software-side, the device will be shipped with the company’s custom FuntouchOS 10 based on Android 10.