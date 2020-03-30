V19 Indonesia
Coming Soon

Vivo V19 Indonesia

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with Adreno 612 GPU paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard memory. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For the optics, the Vivo V19 smartphone has an L-shaped setup quad rear camera setup with Samsung GM1 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-mgeapixel ultrawide lens with 120-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 
Vivo V19 is fueled with a 4500mAh battery with 18W Dual Engine Fast Charging via USB Type-C port. It runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.  Connectivity options are Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band WiFi, and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54mm and weighs 176 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 800 nits brightness under sunlight, Schott Xensation UP glass protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera Setup: 48MP primary camera with f/1.78 aperture, 1/2 inch Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, EIS, 6P lens, Dual LED flash + 8MP 120 degree ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP for portrait with f/2.4 aperture and 2MP for macro with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (18W Dual-Engine Fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54mm

Weight

176 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo V19 India launch delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic

Vivo V19 India launch delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic

The company has revealed that it will suspend all product launches starting from Vivo V19.

Vivo V19 to launch in India on March 26

Vivo V19 to launch in India on March 26

Vivo V19 phone will feature a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Vivo V19 tipped to launch in India soon

Vivo V19 tipped to launch in India soon

Vivo V19 will feature the dual hole-punch selfie cameras and the phone will focus on its low-light photography.

Vivo V19 launched with quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 675

Vivo V19 launched with quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 675

The Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Vivo Image gallery

Latest Vivo Mobiles

Vivo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies