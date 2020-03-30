You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with Adreno 612 GPU paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard memory. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner.
For the optics, the Vivo V19 smartphone has an L-shaped setup quad rear camera setup with Samsung GM1 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-mgeapixel ultrawide lens with 120-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
Vivo V19 is fueled with a 4500mAh battery with 18W Dual Engine Fast Charging via USB Type-C port. It runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10. Connectivity options are Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band WiFi, and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54mm and weighs 176 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 800 nits brightness under sunlight, Schott Xensation UP glass protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera Setup: 48MP primary camera with f/1.78 aperture, 1/2 inch Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, EIS, 6P lens, Dual LED flash + 8MP 120 degree ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP for portrait with f/2.4 aperture and 2MP for macro with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (18W Dual-Engine Fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54mm
|Weight
|
176 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
