  • 18:49 Apr 06, 2020
V19 Global
Vivo V19 Global

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Vivo V19 is the first Vivo phone to come with a dual punch-hole display and is expected to appear in global markets. Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution. The display is integrated with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

For photography, Vivo V19 sports a rectangular quad camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.79), 8-megapixel wide-angle lens (f/2.2), 2-megapixel bokeh lens (f/2.4) and a 2-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4). It’s dual-selfie cameras comprise of a 32 megapixels main shooter (f/2.0 primary) and an 8 megapixels wide-angle lens (105° wide-angle f/2.2). Both the front and back camera setups support Super Night mode and Ultra Stable video.

On the battery front, the phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery which supports up to 33W fast-charging support. It runs on the latest FuntouchOS 10 based on the latest Android 10 OS. On the software front, Vivo V19 runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10.


Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 800 nits brightness under sunlight, Schott Xensation UP glass protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera Setup: 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 wide-angle) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro))
Front Camera

32MP + 2MP (Dual Front camera: 32MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (105° wide-angle f/2.2))
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.64 x 75.04 x 8.5 mm

Weight

186 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 10)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, E-Compass ( in-display fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo V19 (Global) debuts with dual-selfie cameras and Snapdragon 712 SoC

Vivo V19 (Global) debuts with dual-selfie cameras and Snapdragon 712 SoC

Vivo V19 smartphone was scheduled to launch in India on March 26 but it was postponed due to the ongoing lockdown.

0 Comments

