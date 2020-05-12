You might like this
Vivo V19 256GB
Price :
Rs. 31990
Product Features :
- Launch : 12 May, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Vivo V19 is the first Vivo phone to come with a dual punch-hole display and is expected to appear in global markets. Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution. The display is integrated with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.
For photography, Vivo V19 sports a rectangular quad camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.79), 8-megapixel wide-angle lens (f/2.2), 2-megapixel bokeh lens (f/2.4) and a 2-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4). It’s dual-selfie cameras comprise of a 32 megapixels main shooter (f/2.0 primary) and an 8 megapixels wide-angle lens (105° wide-angle f/2.2). Both the front and back camera setups support Super Night mode and Ultra Stable video.
On the battery front, the phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery which supports up to 33W fast-charging support. It runs on the latest FuntouchOS 10 based on the latest Android 10 OS. On the software front, Vivo V19 runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 800 nits brightness under sunlight, Schott Xensation UP glass protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera Setup: 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 wide-angle) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro))
|Front Camera
|
32MP + 2MP (Dual Front camera: 32MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (105° wide-angle f/2.2))
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.64 x 75.04 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|
186 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
