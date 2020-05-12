Description

The Vivo V19 is the first Vivo phone to come with a dual punch-hole display and is expected to appear in global markets. Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution. The display is integrated with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.



For photography, Vivo V19 sports a rectangular quad camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.79), 8-megapixel wide-angle lens (f/2.2), 2-megapixel bokeh lens (f/2.4) and a 2-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4). It’s dual-selfie cameras comprise of a 32 megapixels main shooter (f/2.0 primary) and an 8 megapixels wide-angle lens (105° wide-angle f/2.2). Both the front and back camera setups support Super Night mode and Ultra Stable video.



On the battery front, the phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery which supports up to 33W fast-charging support. It runs on the latest FuntouchOS 10 based on the latest Android 10 OS. On the software front, Vivo V19 runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10.





