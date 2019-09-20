Description

Vivo V17 Pro features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ UltraView AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 91.65 percent screen-to-body ratio. The back panel is protected with Corning Gorilla 6, while the front comes with Schott Xensation UP protection.

On the hardware front, the Vivo V17 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor clocked at 2.0GHz along with Adreno 612 GPU. The phone is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the rear panel. The rear cameras come with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV and f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it comes with a dual-selfie pop-up camera with a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with moonlight flash.

The Vivo V17 Pro is backed by a 4100mAh battery and it comes with 18W dual-engine fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on FunTouch OS. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 159 x 74.7 x 9.8mm and weighs 201.8 grams.



