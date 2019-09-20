  • 02:21 Mar 05, 2020
V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro

Price :

Rs. 26999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 20 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4100 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Vivo V17 Pro features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ UltraView AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 91.65 percent screen-to-body ratio. The back panel is protected with Corning Gorilla 6, while the front comes with Schott Xensation UP protection.

 

On the hardware front, the Vivo V17 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor clocked at 2.0GHz along with Adreno 612 GPU. The phone is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the rear panel. The rear cameras come with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV and f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it comes with a dual-selfie pop-up camera with a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with moonlight flash.

 

The Vivo V17 Pro is backed by a 4100mAh battery and it comes with 18W dual-engine fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on FunTouch OS. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 159 x 74.7 x 9.8mm and weighs 201.8 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

402 ppi

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Quad Cameras: 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.75 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-depth sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens lens)
Front Camera

32MP + 8MP (Dual Selfie Camera -32MP wide-angle front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 105 degree ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4100 mAh (18W Dual Engine dual fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159 x 74.7 x 9.8mm

Weight

201.8 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, Adreno 612 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, Funtouch OS 9)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS )
USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Hybrid Dual Sim)
NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (in-display) )
Built in Applications

Yes (WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Play Store, Google, Chrome, Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Drive, Play Music, Play Movies & TV, Photos, Play Games, News & Weather, Voice Search, Google S, WPS Office, UC Browser, amazon, Saavn)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Vivo V17 Pro receives a price cut of Rs 2,000 within a month of launch

Vivo V17 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor clocked at 2.0GHz along with Adreno 612 GPU.

Vivo V17 Pro goes on sale in India today

Vivo V17 Pro can be purchased via the official Vivo e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall, and Tata CliQ.

Vivo V17 Pro with dual-selfie pop-up camera launched in India for Rs 29,990

The Vivo V17 Pro is loaded with a glass design at the back panel and it is available in Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice colour options.

Exclusive: Vivo V17 Pro may be priced at Rs 29,990

In another development, offline retailers have also started taking the pre-order for Vivo V17 Pro smartphone.

Vivo V17 Pro confirmed to launch in India on September 20

The company has officially revealed that it will be launching the latest smartphone on September 20.

Vivo V17 Pro renders and specifications surfaced ahead of launch

The Vivo V17 Pro is equipped with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2440 x 1080 pixels.

Exclusive: Vivo V17 Pro to launch in India in 3rd week of Sept

On Twitter, the company has posted various shots captured from the upcoming Vivo V17 Pro smartphone in partnership with National Geographic Traveller.

Vivo V17 Pro First Impressions: Do you really need to buy this?

Do you really need to buy this smartphone? We spent some time with the device and here our first impressions.

