Vivo V17

Price :

Rs. 22990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 09 December, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Vivo V17 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, up to 800 nits brightness, Schott Xensation UP glass protection. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with Adreno 612 GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256 GB via microSD card.

 

For the optics, the Vivo V17 smartphone has an L-shaped setup quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel with f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens for bokeh effect, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The camera features on the V17 include a Super Night mode, Ultra Stable Video, Portrait Bokeh, Portrait Light Effects, AR Stickers, Pose Master, AI Makeup, and AI HDR.

 

Vivo V17 is fueled with a big 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2. The phone measures 159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54mm and weighs 176 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 800 nits brightness under sunlight, Schott Xensation UP glass protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera Setup: 48MP primary camera with f/1.78 aperture, 1/2 inch Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, EIS, 6P lens, Dual LED flash + 8MP 120 degree ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP for portrait with f/2.4 aperture and 2MP for macro with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (18W Dual-Engine Fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54mm

Weight

176 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( in-display fingerprint scanner)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo V17 goes on sale in India

Vivo V17 goes on sale in India

Vivo V17 is priced at Rs 22,990 and it is available via Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo India e-store online, and also across major offline retailers in India.

Vivo V17 gets its first update in India

Vivo V17 gets its first update in India

The update comes with version number 1.8.3 and it is around 154.76MB in size.

Vivo V17 with 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 32MP selfie camera launched in India

Vivo V17 with 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 32MP selfie camera launched in India

Vivo V17 smartphone has an L-shaped setup quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as a primary lens.

Vivo V17 confirmed to launch in India on December 9

Vivo V17 confirmed to launch in India on December 9

Vivo V17 will feature a punch-hole display instead of a waterdrop notch display as seen on the V17 model launched in Russia.

Vivo V17 expected to launch in India on December 9

Vivo V17 expected to launch in India on December 9

The company has started sending media invites for the launch event, which is scheduled to take place on December 09, 2019.

Vivo V17 launched in Russia, to be sold as Vivo Y9s in China

Vivo V17 launched in Russia, to be sold as Vivo Y9s in China

Vivo V17 smartphone has a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as a primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Exclusive: Vivo V17 official product images revealed, 48MP quad camera setup confirmed

Exclusive: Vivo V17 official product images revealed, 48MP quad camera setup confirmed

On the front, the Vivo V17 smartphone will employ a 32-megapixel sensor under the drop notch display and will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Alleged Vivo V17 spotted on TENAA

Alleged Vivo V17 spotted on TENAA

New Vivo smartphones with model number V1945T and V1945A have been spotted on TENAA.

Vivo V17 Camera Review

Vivo V17 Camera Review

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 22,990 and it will go on sale starting from December 17, 2019.

0 Comments

