Description

The Vivo V17 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, up to 800 nits brightness, Schott Xensation UP glass protection. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with Adreno 612 GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256 GB via microSD card.

For the optics, the Vivo V17 smartphone has an L-shaped setup quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel with f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens for bokeh effect, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The camera features on the V17 include a Super Night mode, Ultra Stable Video, Portrait Bokeh, Portrait Light Effects, AR Stickers, Pose Master, AI Makeup, and AI HDR.

Vivo V17 is fueled with a big 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2. The phone measures 159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54mm and weighs 176 grams.