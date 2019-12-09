You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 09 December, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Vivo V17 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, up to 800 nits brightness, Schott Xensation UP glass protection. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with Adreno 612 GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256 GB via microSD card.
For the optics, the Vivo V17 smartphone has an L-shaped setup quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel with f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens for bokeh effect, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The camera features on the V17 include a Super Night mode, Ultra Stable Video, Portrait Bokeh, Portrait Light Effects, AR Stickers, Pose Master, AI Makeup, and AI HDR.
Vivo V17 is fueled with a big 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2. The phone measures 159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54mm and weighs 176 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 800 nits brightness under sunlight, Schott Xensation UP glass protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera Setup: 48MP primary camera with f/1.78 aperture, 1/2 inch Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, EIS, 6P lens, Dual LED flash + 8MP 120 degree ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP for portrait with f/2.4 aperture and 2MP for macro with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (18W Dual-Engine Fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54mm
|Weight
|
176 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( in-display fingerprint scanner)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
