  • 01:49 Jan 10, 2020
V15 Pro 8GB

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB

Price :

Rs. 23990

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 13 May, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3700 mAh
  • Display : 6.39 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Rs. 23990

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 13 May, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3700 mAh
  • Display : 6.39 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Vivo V15 Pro features a 6.39-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Ultra Fullview display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.64 percent. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

 

The major highlight of the smartphone is 32-megapixel pop-up selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture, which pops-up when you switch to selfie mode. On the rear it houses a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel quad pixel sensor that gives 12 million pixels output along with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel sensor depth sensor.

 

The smartphone is fueled by a 3700mAh battery and it also features dual-engine fast charging support. It runs on Android 9.0 based on FunTouch OS. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor and there is an option for face unlock as well. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS and USB Type-C port. The phone also has a dedicated Google Assistant key.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19:9 Halo FullView Super AMOLED)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

402 ppi

Screen Size

6.39 inches (bezel-less smartphone with waterdrop-like notch)

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 5-megapixel thrid sensor)
Front Camera

32MP (Pop-up selfie camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3700 mAh (Dual Engine dual fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, Funtouch OS 9)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS )
USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Hybrid Dual Sim)

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (in-display) )
Built in Applications

Yes (WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Play Store, Google, Chrome, Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Drive, Play Music, Play Movies & TV, Photos, Play Games, News & Weather, Voice Search, Google S, WPS Office, UC Browser, amazon, Saavn)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo S1 receive a price cut

Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo S1 receive a price cut

Vivo S1 4GB and 6GB variants are now priced at Rs 15,990 and Rs 17,990 respectively.

Vivo V15 Pro receives a price cut of Rs 3,000

Vivo V15 Pro receives a price cut of Rs 3,000

Both the variants of Vivo V15 Pro are now available at the discounted price on Flipkart and Amazon.

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 30,000 - May 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 30,000 - May 2019

There are numerous handsets from multiple brands available in the market which are priced under 30K, but selecting best among the best is an uphill task. So to make it easy for you, here we have shortlisted a list of five smartphones from top handset manufacturers, which packs great hardware and good attraction as well.

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB variant launched in India for Rs 29,990

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB variant launched in India for Rs 29,990

Till now, the phone was available only with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage for Rs 28, 990.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Vivo Image gallery

Latest Vivo Mobiles

Vivo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies