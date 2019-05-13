You might like this
Vivo V15 Pro 8GB
Product Features :
- Launch : 13 May, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 3700 mAh
- Display : 6.39 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Vivo V15 Pro features a 6.39-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Ultra Fullview display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.64 percent. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The major highlight of the smartphone is 32-megapixel pop-up selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture, which pops-up when you switch to selfie mode. On the rear it houses a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel quad pixel sensor that gives 12 million pixels output along with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel sensor depth sensor.
The smartphone is fueled by a 3700mAh battery and it also features dual-engine fast charging support. It runs on Android 9.0 based on FunTouch OS. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor and there is an option for face unlock as well. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS and USB Type-C port. The phone also has a dedicated Google Assistant key.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19:9 Halo FullView Super AMOLED)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
402 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.39 inches (bezel-less smartphone with waterdrop-like notch)
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 5-megapixel thrid sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (Pop-up selfie camera)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3700 mAh (Dual Engine dual fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, Funtouch OS 9)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS )
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid Dual Sim)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (in-display) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Play Store, Google, Chrome, Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Drive, Play Music, Play Movies & TV, Photos, Play Games, News & Weather, Voice Search, Google S, WPS Office, UC Browser, amazon, Saavn)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Vivo News
