Vivo V15 Pro features a 6.39-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Ultra Fullview display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.64 percent. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The major highlight of the smartphone is 32-megapixel pop-up selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture, which pops-up when you switch to selfie mode. On the rear it houses a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel quad pixel sensor that gives 12 million pixels output along with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel sensor depth sensor.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3700mAh battery and it also features dual-engine fast charging support. It runs on Android 9.0 based on FunTouch OS. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor and there is an option for face unlock as well. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS and USB Type-C port. The phone also has a dedicated Google Assistant key.