V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro

Price :

Rs. 21990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 20 February, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3700 mAh
  • Display : 6.39 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Vivo V15 Pro features a 6.39-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Ultra Fullview display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.64 percent. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

 

The major highlight of the smartphone is 32-megapixel pop-up selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture, which pops-up when you switch to selfie mode. On the rear it houses a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel quad pixel sensor that gives 12 million pixels output along with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel sensor depth sensor.

 

The smartphone is fueled by a 3700mAh battery and it also features dual-engine fast charging support. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on FunTouch OS. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor and there is an option for face unlock as well. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS and USB Type-C port. The phone also has a dedicated Google Assistant key. The smartphone will be available in Topaz Blue and Ruby Red colour options.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19:9 Halo FullView Super AMOLED)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

402 ppi

Screen Size

6.39 inches (bezel-less smartphone with waterdrop-like notch)

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 5-megapixel thrid sensor)
Front Camera

32MP (Pop-up selfie camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3700 mAh (Dual Engine dual fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, Funtouch OS 9)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS )
USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Hybrid Dual Sim)

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (in-display))
Built in Applications

Yes (WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Play Store, Google, Chrome, Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Drive, Play Music, Play Movies & TV, Photos, Play Games, News & Weather, Voice Search, Google S, WPS Office, UC Browser, amazon, Saavn)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo S1 receive a price cut

Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo S1 receive a price cut

Vivo S1 4GB and 6GB variants are now priced at Rs 15,990 and Rs 17,990 respectively.

Vivo Y90, Y17, V15 Pro receive price cut in India

Vivo Y90, Y17, V15 Pro receive price cut in India

Vivo Y90, Vivo Y17 and Vivo V15 Pro are now available in offline stores as well as online at the discounted price.

Vivo V15 Pro receives a price cut of Rs 3,000

Vivo V15 Pro receives a price cut of Rs 3,000

Both the variants of Vivo V15 Pro are now available at the discounted price on Flipkart and Amazon.

Vivo V15 Pro, Y95 get a price cut in India

Vivo V15 Pro, Y95 get a price cut in India

Vivo V15 Pro was launched for Rs 28,990 and now after a price cut of Rs 2,000, the phone is priced at Rs 26,990.

Vivo X27 promo posters surface ahead of launch

Vivo X27 promo posters surface ahead of launch

An official render of the Vivo X27 has also surfaced online that shows the front of the phone featuring pop-up selfie camera. It also shows the triple rear cameras on its back.

Vivo V15 Pro with world's first 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera launched in India

Vivo V15 Pro with world's first 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera launched in India

The Vivo V15 Pro is equipped with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED Ultra FullView display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked

The Vivo V15 Pro will not feature any notch on the front and it will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo V15 Pro to be priced at Rs 33,000 with bank offers

Vivo V15 Pro to be priced at Rs 33,000 with bank offers

Vivo V15 Pro will have a 6.39-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Ultra Fullview display and will be powered by Qualcomm SD 675 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory. it will run Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

