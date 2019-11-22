  • 18:54 Dec 20, 2019
U20 4GB

Vivo U20 4GB

Price :

Rs. 10990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 22 November, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16 MP + 2 MP + 8 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Vivo U20 is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. It is available in two memory options: 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the Vivo U20 is backed by a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it comes loaded with a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The phone comes with different camera modes including Bokeh, Slo-Mo, Super Macro, HDR, Filters, AI Portrait Framing, Live Photo, Panorama, doc scanner, AI Face Beauty and more.

 

The Vivo U20 runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company’s custom user interface FunTouch OS 9.2 running on top of it. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging support. It also features a fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

16 MP + 2 MP + 8 MP (Triple AI Camera: 16MP primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charge support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.15 x 76.47 x 8.69mm

Weight

190 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, Adreno 612 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, Funtouch OS 9)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, E-Compass ( rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo U20 8GB RAM variant launched in India for Rs 17,990

Vivo U20 8GB RAM variant launched in India for Rs 17,990

The new variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and it will be available for purchase from leading retail stores across the country.

Vivo U20 8GB RAM variant to be soon available through offline stores in India

Vivo U20 8GB RAM variant to be soon available through offline stores in India

Vivo U20 is currently available for purchase in a flash sale manner on Amazon and Vivo India e-store.

Vivo U20 to go on sale for the first time in India today

Vivo U20 to go on sale for the first time in India today

Vivo U20 is available in two colour options, Racing Black and Blaze Blue.

Vivo U20 with Snapdragon 675 chipset, triple-camera setup launched in India

Vivo U20 with Snapdragon 675 chipset, triple-camera setup launched in India

Vivo U20 is backed by a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Vivo U20 to feature 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Vivo U20 to feature 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Vivo U20 will be the successor of Vivo U10 which was launched in India last month.

Vivo U20 Review: A powerhouse in sub Rs 12,000 segment?

Vivo U20 Review: A powerhouse in sub Rs 12,000 segment?

Does it have enough arsenal to beat the competition? Let’s find out

0 Comments

