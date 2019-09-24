  • 07:36 Dec 26, 2019
U10 4GB + 64GB

Vivo U10 4GB + 64GB

Price :

Rs. 9990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.35 inches
  • Resolution : 1570 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

The Vivo U10 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1544 x 720 pixels and 89 percent screen-to-body-ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 2.0Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. It is backed by upto 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The memory can be further expanded to upto 256GB via micro sd card.

 

On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with a triple rear cameras, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture to enable portrait and bokeh modes. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter which is housed inside the notch. It has a fingerprint sensor at the back as well as face unlock.

 

The Vivo U10 runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on FunTouch OS 9.1. On the battery front, the phone has backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging support. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 159x43 x 76.77 x 8.92 mm and weighs 190.5 grams.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

1570 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

6.35 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple AI Camera: 13MP primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charge support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

190 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, Funtouch OS 9)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Why should you buy (or not buy) Vivo U10?

However, does it make a good option considering its price point?

Vivo U10 goes on open sale in India

Vivo U10 comes in two colour options: Electric Blue and Thunder Black.

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Here we have shortlisted the top 5 popular smartphones available in India from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 to make your buying decision easy.

Vivo U10 vs Realme 5: Budget phones packing a punch

Will the new Vivo U10 will be able to beat the Realme 5 in the current budget segment?

Vivo U10 with 5000mah battery and triple rear cameras launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8,990

Vivo U10 comes in two colour options: Electric Blue and Thunder Black.

Vivo U10 First Impression

Can Vivo U10 prove itself to be the best buy smartphone in the10k range. We spent some time with the device and here our first impressions.

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

