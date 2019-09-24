Description

The Vivo U10 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1544 x 720 pixels and 89 percent screen-to-body-ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 2.0Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. It is backed by upto 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The memory can be further expanded to upto 256GB via micro sd card.

On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with a triple rear cameras, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture to enable portrait and bokeh modes. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter which is housed inside the notch. It has a fingerprint sensor at the back as well as face unlock.

The Vivo U10 runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on FunTouch OS 9.1. On the battery front, the phone has backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging support. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 159x43 x 76.77 x 8.92 mm and weighs 190.5 grams.