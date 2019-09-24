You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 24 September, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.35 inches
- Resolution : 1570 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Vivo U10 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1544 x 720 pixels and 89 percent screen-to-body-ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 2.0Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. It is backed by upto 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The memory can be further expanded to upto 256GB via micro sd card.
On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with a triple rear cameras, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture to enable portrait and bokeh modes. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter which is housed inside the notch. It has a fingerprint sensor at the back as well as face unlock.
The Vivo U10 runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on FunTouch OS 9.1. On the battery front, the phone has backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging support. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 159x43 x 76.77 x 8.92 mm and weighs 190.5 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
1570 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.35 inches (19:9 aspect ratio)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple AI Camera: 13MP primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charge support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
190 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, Funtouch OS 9)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
