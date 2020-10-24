Description

Vivo S9e features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.



For the camera, there is a single 32-megapixel front camera. The rear camera includes a triple camera system with 64-megapixel, 8 megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.



There is a 4100mAh battery inside the phone with support for 33W fast charging. It also runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.