You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
- Battery : 4100 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Vivo S9e features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.
For the camera, there is a single 32-megapixel front camera. The rear camera includes a triple camera system with 64-megapixel, 8 megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.
There is a 4100mAh battery inside the phone with support for 33W fast charging. It also runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 98% NTSC color gamut, up to 1300 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP rear camera with 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4100 mAh (33W Flash Charge)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.6 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 820)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OriginOS 1.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Vivo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement