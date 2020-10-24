S9e
Vivo S9e

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
  • Battery : 4100 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Vivo S9e features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

For the camera, there is a single 32-megapixel front camera. The rear camera includes a triple camera system with 64-megapixel, 8 megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

There is a 4100mAh battery inside the phone with support for 33W fast charging. It also runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 98% NTSC color gamut, up to 1300 nits brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP rear camera with 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4100 mAh (33W Flash Charge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.6 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 820)
Operating System

Android 11 (OriginOS 1.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo S9 and Vivo S9e announced with 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display, 33W fast charging

Vivo S9 and Vivo S9e announced with 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display, 33W fast charging

Vivo S9 features a 44 megapixels selfie camera assisted by an ultra-wide lens.

