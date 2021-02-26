Description

Vivo S9e is said to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to come with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC.



For the camera, there will be a 32-megapixel front camera and a 64-megapixel triple camera system The phone is said to pack a 4,100mAh battery along with 33W Flash Charge.