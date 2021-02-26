You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4100 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Vivo S9e is said to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to come with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC.
For the camera, there will be a 32-megapixel front camera and a 64-megapixel triple camera system The phone is said to pack a 4,100mAh battery along with 33W Flash Charge.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
408 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4100 mAh (33W Flash Charge)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 820)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement