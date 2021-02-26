S9e
Rumoured Specs

Vivo S9e

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4100 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Vivo S9e is said to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to come with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC.

For the camera, there will be a 32-megapixel front camera and a 64-megapixel triple camera system The phone is said to pack a 4,100mAh battery along with 33W Flash Charge.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

408 ppi

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front Camera

32MP

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4100 mAh (33W Flash Charge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 820)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

