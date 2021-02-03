Description

The Vivo S9 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and will become the first smartphone in the world to be powered by this SoC.

The Vivo S9 could sport a 6.4-inch display along with dual selfie camera setup consisting of a 44MP primary lens along with an ultra-wide-angle sensor. Interestingly, the Vivo S7 also had a dual camera setup on the front with a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.