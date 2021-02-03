S9
Rumoured Specs

Vivo S9

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Vivo S9 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and will become the first smartphone in the world to be powered by this SoC. 

 

The Vivo S9 could sport a 6.4-inch display along with dual selfie camera setup consisting of a 44MP primary lens along with an ultra-wide-angle sensor. Interestingly, the Vivo S7 also had a dual camera setup on the front with a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. 

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

408 ppi

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front Camera

44MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera: 44MP autofocus front-facing camera, additional ultra-wide angle sensor)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.6 GHz (Mediatek Dimensity 1100)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo S9 launch date, specifications tipped

Vivo S9 launch date, specifications tipped

Vivo is working on a successor to the Vivo S7. This smartphone could be the first in the world to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor.

