You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
- Battery :
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Vivo S9 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and will become the first smartphone in the world to be powered by this SoC.
The Vivo S9 could sport a 6.4-inch display along with dual selfie camera setup consisting of a 44MP primary lens along with an ultra-wide-angle sensor. Interestingly, the Vivo S7 also had a dual camera setup on the front with a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
408 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
44MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera: 44MP autofocus front-facing camera, additional ultra-wide angle sensor)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.6 GHz (Mediatek Dimensity 1100)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Vivo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement