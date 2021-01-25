S7t
Rumoured Specs

Vivo S7t

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Vivo S7t is said to feature a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9, 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 408ppi pixel density. The phone will be powered by Dimensity 820 processor with up to 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. It will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the Vivo S7t will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.

On the battery front, the phone will pack a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It will run Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (aspect ratio of 20:9, 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

408 ppi

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras - 64-megapixel with 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, 8-megapixel 119 degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

44MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera: 44MP autofocus front-facing camera with Samsung GH1 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, secondary 8MP 105 degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture, 4k 60 fps video recording)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.82 x 74.2 x 7.39mm

Weight

184 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 820)
Operating System

Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 10.5)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo S7t will be powered by Dimensity 820 processor with up to 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

