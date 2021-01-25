Description

Vivo S7t is said to feature a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9, 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 408ppi pixel density. The phone will be powered by Dimensity 820 processor with up to 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. It will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner.



For the camera, the Vivo S7t will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.



On the battery front, the phone will pack a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It will run Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5.