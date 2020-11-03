You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4100 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Vivo S7e 5G will come with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will have a screen to body ratio of 90.1 percent. For the chipset, the device might be powered by octa-core MediaTek's Dimensity 720 processor which is clocked at 2.4GHz.
The Vivo S7e 5G might feature a 4,100mAh battery as well under the hood. For the camera, there will be a trple camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone will have a selfie camera of 32-megapixel.
The phone measures 161 x 74.04 x 7.73mm and it weighs 171.3 grams. It will feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It will run Android 10 OS.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.1 percent)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Rear Camera: 64-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel superwide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4100 mAh (18W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
171 gram
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
