Vivo S7e 5G will come with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will have a screen to body ratio of 90.1 percent. For the chipset, the device might be powered by octa-core MediaTek's Dimensity 720 processor which is clocked at 2.4GHz.



The Vivo S7e 5G might feature a 4,100mAh battery as well under the hood. For the camera, there will be a trple camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone will have a selfie camera of 32-megapixel.



The phone measures 161 x 74.04 x 7.73mm and it weighs 171.3 grams. It will feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It will run Android 10 OS.