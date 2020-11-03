S7e 5G
Rumoured Specs

Vivo S7e 5G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4100 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Vivo S7e 5G will come with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will have a screen to body ratio of 90.1 percent. For the chipset, the device might be powered by octa-core MediaTek's Dimensity 720 processor which is clocked at 2.4GHz.

The Vivo S7e 5G might feature a 4,100mAh battery as well under the hood. For the camera, there will be a trple camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone will have a selfie camera of 32-megapixel.

The phone measures 161 x 74.04 x 7.73mm and it weighs 171.3 grams. It will feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It will run Android 10 OS.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.1 percent)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Rear Camera: 64-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel superwide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4100 mAh (18W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

171 gram

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC)
Operating System

Android 10 (FunTouch OS 10.5)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

